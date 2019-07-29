Crash on M55/M6 slip road to leads to rush hour delays between Preston and Blackpool

A crash on the M55 slip road to the M6 is leading to delays on both motorways this morning (July 29).



The collision happened near junction 1 of the M55 in Preston, at the link road for the southbound M6 at junction 32 (Blackpool, Fleetwood M55, Preston North A6).

The incident is affecting both north and southbound traffic on the M6, as well eastbound traffic on the M55 and northbound traffic on the A6.

Eastbound traffic on the M55 is currently at a standstill, with an 8-mile tailback between junctions 3 (Kirkham) and 1 (Preston).

READ MORE: M55 and M6 traffic live: Crash on M55/M6 slip road leads to rush hour delays between Preston and Blackpool

Highways England said it expects delays on the M55 until around 8.45am.

A crash on the M55 junction 1 slip road for the southbound M6 is leading to delays this morning (July 29)

READ MORE: New Prime Minister Boris Johnson vows to build new Manchester to Leeds rail line

But it expects traffic on the M6 to be delayed until around 10am, with just one lane (of two) open on the southbound slip road at junction 32.

Police are at the scene and the stricken vehicle remains stranded on the slip road awaiting recovery.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "There are currently long delays of over an hour on the M55 eastbound due to a collision involving a car which has closed 1 lane (of 2) on the link road from the M55 eastbound to the M6 J32 southbound.

The crash happened at around 7.15am and is expected to cause delays until around 10am

"Emergency services including Lancashire Police are in attendance.

"There is significant barrier damage as a result of the collision, which our Area Team will be dealing with.

"Please allow extra time for your journey should you be travelling in the area this morning."

It is not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured.

More to follow...