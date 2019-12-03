Crash between taxi and motorcycle on Clifton Drive

Have your say

A crash between a taxi and a motorcycle is causing slow traffic on Clifton Drive North this morning (December 3).

The crash happened at around 9:55am on the A584 Clifton Drive North Southbound. The road has since been closed.

There were two passengers in the taxi at the time of the accident (Credit: JPIMedia)

The incident has resulted in slow moving traffic from St Leonard's Road West to B5233 St Anne's Road West.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at around 9:55pm to a minor crash between a taxi and a motorcyclist on Clifton Road.

"There were two passengers in the taxi at the time of the accident which were treated by paramedics at the scene.

"The driver and the motorcyclist were also treated at the scene."

Lancashire Police were unable to confirm the seriousness of the injuries