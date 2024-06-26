Closures on the A585 & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Between Thursday, June 27 and Sunday, June 30 there are 12 roadworks to work around in Fylde and Wyre which involve road or lane closures and temporary traffic lights.
Lasting between one day and a month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of over the rest of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde and Wyre roadworks during rest of the week
Fylde and Wyre roadworks to watch out for between June 27-June 30 | Google Maps
2. St David's Road North. Lytham St Annes
What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Clear carriageway blockages on the fibre line to allow system upgrade When: June 27-June 28 | Google Maps
3. West Moss Lane, Westby with Plumptons
What: Road closure Why [Utility asset works] ROAD CLOSURE REQUIRED IN ORDER TO PROVIDE SAFE ACCESS FOR ENGINEERS TO CARRY OUT POLE TEST WORKS When: June 27-June 27 | Google Maps
4. Preston New Road, Westby with Plumptons
What: Lane closure Why: [Utility asset works] Lay ~11m of duct in footway / verge When: June 28-June 28 | Google Maps
5. Treales Roseacre and Wharles
What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] POLE PROVIDE When: June 28-June 28 | Google Maps
6. Staining Road, Staining
What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation is required to reset frame and cover in carriageway When: June 30-June 30 | Google Maps
