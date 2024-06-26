Closures on the A585 & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Apr 2024, 14:52 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2024, 15:05 BST

During the latter end of this week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including many closures on the A585.

Between Thursday, June 27 and Sunday, June 30 there are 12 roadworks to work around in Fylde and Wyre which involve road or lane closures and temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and a month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of over the rest of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde and Wyre roadworks to watch out for between June 27-June 30

1. Fylde and Wyre roadworks during rest of the week

Fylde and Wyre roadworks to watch out for between June 27-June 30 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Clear carriageway blockages on the fibre line to allow system upgrade When: June 27-June 28

2. St David's Road North. Lytham St Annes

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Clear carriageway blockages on the fibre line to allow system upgrade When: June 27-June 28 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why [Utility asset works] ROAD CLOSURE REQUIRED IN ORDER TO PROVIDE SAFE ACCESS FOR ENGINEERS TO CARRY OUT POLE TEST WORKS When: June 27-June 27

3. West Moss Lane, Westby with Plumptons

What: Road closure Why [Utility asset works] ROAD CLOSURE REQUIRED IN ORDER TO PROVIDE SAFE ACCESS FOR ENGINEERS TO CARRY OUT POLE TEST WORKS When: June 27-June 27 | Google Maps

What: Lane closure Why: [Utility asset works] Lay ~11m of duct in footway / verge When: June 28-June 28

4. Preston New Road, Westby with Plumptons

What: Lane closure Why: [Utility asset works] Lay ~11m of duct in footway / verge When: June 28-June 28 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] POLE PROVIDE When: June 28-June 28

5. Treales Roseacre and Wharles

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] POLE PROVIDE When: June 28-June 28 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation is required to reset frame and cover in carriageway When: June 30-June 30

6. Staining Road, Staining

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation is required to reset frame and cover in carriageway When: June 30-June 30 | Google Maps

