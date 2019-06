Have your say

4 cars have been involved in a collision outside Weeton St. Michael's Primary School on Church Rd this afternoon.

Police were called to attend an incident at 3:20pm today.

Officers say the road is currently blocked as they await vehicle recovery.

They confirmed that there were no serious injuries in the collision.