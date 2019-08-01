Charnock Richard motorway service stations ranked among the worst in the whole country

Two Lancashire motorway service stations have been ranked among the worst in the entire country.

The Charnock Richard Northbound and Southbound services have been ranked 106th and 107th in the country out of 111.

The Charnock Richard service stations (JPIMedia)

The refreshment points on the M6 motorway, between junctions 28 for Leyland and 27 for Standish, received the damning rating in the new Motorway Services User Survey carried out by independent transport watchdog, Transport Focus.

The two services have been given satisfaction ratings of 79 per cent and 77 per cent respectively, short of the average 90 per cent among all services stations in the UK.

The rating is based upon approach signs, slip roads, car park layout, road surfaces, vehicle safety, walking into the services, and the buildings appearances both inside and outside.

John Diviney, Chief Executive Officer for the operator of the services, Welcome Break, said: “We are obviously disappointed that Charnock Richard did not rate highly among users.

“The main areas both North and South received low ratings due to quality of fixtures and fittings in the washrooms and road surface.

“We use these reports to help guide our capital spending and this will be reviewed in line with investments we are making in the estate.

“However I am pleased to say that friendliness, speed of service, quality of food rated highly between 74 per cent and 96 per cent.

“We aim to offer the best services on the motorway network and are very happy with our overall customer satisfaction rate of 90 per cent.”

The nearby Euro Garages M61 services didn’t fair too much better, with the Rivington Northbound servies ranked 100th and the Rivington Southbound ranked 81st respectively, with satisfaction ratings of 84 per cent and 87 per cent.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of the independent watchdog Transport Focus, said: “Motorway users tell us they have a good experience when visiting service areas, but it’s clear that many do not feel the experience is good value for money.

“They want pleasant, well maintained facilities with good quality food choices.

“Motorway services continue to play an important safety role providing drivers with the opportunity to take a break.

"Drivers in the survey confirm they feel less stressed and are more alert after stopping at motorway services."

Mr Diviney added: “We are also delighted to state that our South Mimms service station has been ranked as Number Five, with a 99 per cent score.”