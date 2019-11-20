Central Drive closed to traffic after collision involving a bus

Have your say

A bus has been involved in a collision, forcing police to close part of Central Drive in Blackpool.

The incident happened outside the National Express coach station at the junction of Hornby Road at 12.42pm.

The bus involved is operated by Blackpool Transport

Emergency services are at the scene, but North West Ambulance Service said it does not believe anyone has been seriously injured.

An NWAS spokesman said: "We were called at 12.42pm to reports of a traffic accident in Central Drive, Blackpool.

"We sent an ambulance and two rapid response units to the scene.

The collision happened outside the National Express coach facility in Central Drive, Blackpool

"One of the rapid response vehicles has now left.

"There are not believed to be any major injuries."

Blackpool Transport said all services that use Central Drive will be diverted via the Promenade and Chapel Street.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

A Blackpool Transport bus has been involved in a collision in Central Drive, Blackpool at 12.40pm today (November 20)

More to follow...