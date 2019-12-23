Car crash on Oxford Square in Blackpool causing major disruption due to temporary road closure

An earlier car crash on Oxford Square in Blackpool is causing major disruption due to a temporary road closure.



Lancashire Police have warned motorists looking to travel through Oxford Square in Marton that there will be disruption to their journey.

This is due to an earlier car crash which resulted in the road be being shut to traffic at around 5pm today.

There were several police cars blocking the busy junction, where several main roads meet, including Park Road, Whitegate Drive, and Preston New Road.

There were a number of cars within the cordon, though it wasn't immediately clear how many of them were involved in the smash.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Due to a police incident, there will be disruption to any motorists looking to travel through Oxford Square, Blackpool (that's A583 Preston New Road/A5073/Whitegate Drive junction)."

Police have warnedmotorists that there willbe disruption to their journey due to a temporary road closure after a police incident. (Credit: JPress)

Lancashire Police have been approached for further comment about the situation.