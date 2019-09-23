Bomb disposal called to Manchester Airport after 'suspicious package' found in train station

Have your say

Bomb disposal teams are being called to Manchester Airport after a suspicious package was found in the train station.



Police have evacuated the railway station and all train and bus services have been suspended.

Officers detained a man at the scene after a 'suspicious package' was reported at the railway station shortly after 8am.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers are currently responding to reports of a suspicious package at Manchester Airport transport interchange.

"Further enquiries are being carried out and bomb disposal officers are on their way to assist with these enquiries.

"A man has been detained by police at the scene.

Police have evacuated Manchester Airport train station this morning (September 23)

"A cordon is in place at Manchester Airport transport interchange and people are encouraged to follow directions from officers.

"Trams, trains and buses are currently suspended to and from the airport interchange.

"Thank you for your patience as we respond to this."

Nearby offices have also been evacuated and armed officers and a dog unit are patrolling the area.

Passengers have twice been evacuated from the train station at Manchester Airport this morning due to a 'suspicious package'.

Manchester Airport said flights are not affected by the ongoing incident.

But Stagecoach, Metrolink and Northern have confirmed that airport-bound services are suspended.

On-board rail passengers heading to Manchester Airport are reporting that trains are being turned around.

National Rail said disruption at Manchester Airport is expected until 10.15am.

Trains between Blackpool North and Manchester Airport will be amended to start and terminate at Manchester Piccadilly.

A spokesman for Northern said: "The police are currently dealing with an incident at Manchester Airport meaning trains are currently unable to call at the station.

"There is currently no estimate for when the station will reopen, however when it does trains may still be delayed by up to 30 minutes whilst the service returns to normal."

Trans-Pennine Express added: "The airport has been evacuated due to an ongoing police incident. Lines will remain closed until at least 10am."

Stagecoach said bus services will be terminating at Radisson Blue hotel instead of continuing to the airport.

Metrolink services on the Manchester Airport line can only travel from Victoria to Wythenshawe town centre.

Metrolink tweeted: "Due to a police incident at Manchester Airport, services on the Manchester Airport line will only operate from Victoria - Wythenshawe town centre."

