Blackpool Transport redirect buses after crash on Pleasant Street

Have your say

A crash involving a bus has prompted Blackpool Transport to redirect services from Pleasant Street.

The collision this afternoon involved the number 4 bus to Cleveleys and a white van.

Blackpool Transport say a diversion is in place for the number 3 and number 4 services until further notice.

The North West Ambulance Service was called at 12:03pm and treated three people for minor injuries at the scene.

READ MORE >>> M55 motorhome crash: police commandeer JCB to chase two suspects across fields



The front right headlight of the bus appears to have been smashed in the incident.

Blackpool Transport confirmed that they have diverted the number 3 and number 4 bus services away from Pleasant Street area.

North West Ambulance Service was called to treat three people with minor injuries.

Buses headed North will instead use Springfield Road, the Promenade, and Dickson Road.

Buses headed South will use Dickson Road, Pleasant Street, the Promenade, Springfield Road, and Dickson Road until further notice.