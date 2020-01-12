Blackpool tram and Catch22 bus crash in Fleetwood

A Blackpool tram and a Catch22 bus crashed in Fleetwood yesterday

The incident happened shortly after 4pm on Saturday, January 11 on Lord Street next to St Peter's Church.

Lancashire Police attended the crash and helped divert traffic.

The Blackpool tram was heading towards Starr Gate when it was involved with the number 24 bus.

The service 24 operates from Fleetwood and Cleveleys to Poulton via Hillylaid Road, Thornton and Arundel Drive.

It's not believed anyone was injured in the incident.

Both Blackpool Transport and Catch22 Bus have been contacted for comment.