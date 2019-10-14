Blackpool street cordoned off after building collapses

A Blackpool street has been cordoned off after a building undergoing repairs collapsed this morning (October 14).
A police cordon has been put in place along Bolton Street, behind Promenade, after the front of a terraced home collapsed onto the pavement.
The home, next to the Sun Inn, had been undergoing work, when the front wall tumbled onto the pavement.
Police swiftly put a cordon in place for safety.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "A cordon is currently in place in Bolton
"We have closed the road because it is unstable."