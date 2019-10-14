Blackpool street cordoned off after building collapses

Have your say

A Blackpool street has been cordoned off after a building undergoing repairs collapsed this morning (October 14).

A police cordon has been put in place along Bolton Street, behind Promenade, after the front of a terraced home collapsed onto the pavement.

The building, next to The Sun Inn pub, became unstable and collapsed this morning

The home, next to the Sun Inn, had been undergoing work, when the front wall tumbled onto the pavement.

Police swiftly put a cordon in place for safety.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "A cordon is currently in place in Bolton

"We have closed the road because it is unstable."