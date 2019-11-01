Blackpool scheme should mean fewer delays due to roadworks

Highways chiefs in Blackpool have taken action to help keep traffic in the resort running more smoothly.

New contractors have been appointed by the council who can be called upon to carry our repairs to roads and pavements in addition to the authority's own existing highways team.

The council hopes the move will help ensure roadworks are completed quickly in order to reduce traffic congestion, and to a good standard so roads are not dug up repeatedly.

Projects up to a maximum value of £3m will be included in the programme.

A report says "Blackpool is a unique seaside environment and economy which presents specific challenges to delivery of surfacing and civil schemes.

"In addition, a significant investment programme in the town is leading to increased demand for new highways, changes to layouts and modern surface finishes.

"There is an on-going requirement to keep these assets well-maintained and to carry out new work and repairs quickly, effectively and efficiently to keep them in good working order, to improve traffic circulation and in order to avoid costly remedial works in the future."

The report says the council already has an internal department to carry out some work but wants to boost its capacity "for small-scale and larger jobs", including regular, planned and routine work.

Following a tendering process the council has appointed Tarmac Trading, Bethell, Mulitpave NW, A E Yates, Eric Wright Civil Engineering and George Cox and Sons to be involved in the new scheme.

When work needs to be done, the chosen contractors will bid to carry it out with the winning contractor chosen on the basis of pricing.

A number of highways improvement programmes have already been undertaken including the £7m Quality Corridors project to upgrade key routes into the town centre.