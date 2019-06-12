Blackpool MP calls on road chief to minimise disruption when Norcross roundabout works begin

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard is calling on roads chiefs to keep drivers informed and minimise disruption ahead of major works.

Highways England will, next month, begin a nine-month improvement scheme at the Norcross roundabout on the A585. Mr Maynard recently met representatives of Highways England to discuss the scheme and wants all measures possible taken to prevent delays.

MP Paul Maynard

He said: “Improvements at this roundabout are necessary if we are to properly benefit from the much bigger £100m Poulton bypass scheme.

Recent roadworks on the A585 show just how quickly jams can develop if works are not planned properly. It is vital the Norcross works are carried out in a way which keeps traffic flowing as well as possible, not only on the A585 but on the other routes feeding the junction.”

One concern is potentially diversion routes, should access points to the roundabout be closed. He said: “I have made very clear to Highways England that White Carr Lane, which is very narrow in places, is not suitable for significant volumes of traffic.”

Information events will be held for the public to reveal more details at Thornton Methodist Church, 60 Victoria Road, on Tuesday, June 18, from 10am to 2pm, on June 19, from 10am to 2pm, on June 26, from 2pm to 7pm.

Other events will be on Tuesday, July 2 from 10am to 2pm and on Monday, July 8 from 11am to 3pm.