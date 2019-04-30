Blackpool man suffers punctured lung after van and bus crash in Central Drive

Have your say

A 48-year-old man from Blackpool has suffered a punctured lung after a van crashed into a bus in Central Drive.

The crash happened at around 7.50pm on Saturday (April 27) after the two vehicles collided on a mini roundabout connecting Central Drive and Grasmere Road, near the Odeon cinema.

Following enquiries from the Gazette, police confirmed that two people were injured in the crash involving a Volkswagen Caddy van and a single decker bus.

The passenger of the VW Caddy, a 48-year-old man from Blackpool, suffered a punctured lung and a broken collarbone. The driver also suffered minor injuries.

The bus driver and passengers were uninjured.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information following a collision in Blackpool on Saturday (April 27).

Sgt Paul Maguire from the Tactical Operations Unit added: “We are investigating the cause of this incident and need any witnesses we haven’t spoken to already to make contact with us.

“If you have any information please call 101 quoting incident reference 1236 of April 29th or email 2961@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.”