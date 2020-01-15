Blackpool lifeboat crews launch rescue mission to save person in the sea near the Sandcastle

A rescue mission was launched by lifeboat crews after a person was spotted in the sea in Blackpool last night (January 14).

RNLI volunteers were called into action at 11pm after a person was feared to have entered the sea near the Sandcastle on the Prom.

Both class D lifeboats were launched, but the person was found safe on dry land by police a short time later.

A spokesman for RNLI Blackpool said: "Our RNLI volunteers were called out at 11pm this evening to reports of a person possibly in the water near the Sandcastle.

"Both D class lifeboats launched in difficult conditions and headed to the scene but fortunately the casualty was found safe and well by police a short time later."

Yesterday, Lancashire Police appealed for help in finding a man who said he witnessed a person entering the sea near St Chad’s Road on Saturday night (January 11).

The man reported seeing the person enter the water at around 11.30pm, leading to a huge search of the sea by RNLI and Coastguard teams.

Rescue teams did not find anyone in the sea and police are now seeking to speak to the man who reportedly witnessed the incident.