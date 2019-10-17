Blackpool boy, 8, taken to Alder Hey with serious head injuries after being knocked over in St Walburga's Road

Have your say

An 8-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being knocked down by a car in Blackpool.



The boy was injured last night at around 5.40pm after he was knocked down by a Volkswagen Golf in St Walburga's Road, near the junction with Tennyson Road.

He suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by ambulance.

He has since been transferred to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool for further treatment.

Police said the driver of the Volkswagen Golf stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage to help them establish how the collision happened.

Sgt Tracey Ward of Lancashire’s Tactical Operations Division, said: "We are appealing for information after a child was seriously injured in a collision in Blackpool.

"An 8-year-old boy, from Blackpool was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Golf.

"It happened at around 5.40pm yesterday (October 16) on St Walburga's Road, close to the junction with Tennyson Road.

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with the injured boy at this time.

"We know the area was busy at the time of the collision. If you witnessed it or have any relevant video footage and haven’t already spoken to us, please call us now."

If you have any information you can call police on 101 quoting log number 1042 of October 16.