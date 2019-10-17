Blackpool boy, 12, taken to Alder Hey with serious head injuries after being knocked over in St Walburgas Road

Have your say

A 12-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being knocked down by a car in Blackpool.



He was injured last night at around 5.40pm after he was knocked down by a Volkswagen Golf in St Walburgas Road, near Layton Primary School.

The boy suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by ambulance.

He has since been transferred to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool for further treatment.

Lancashire Police initially said the boy was 8-years-old, but the force has since issued a correction.

North West Ambulance Service said the boy was "not conscious, but breathing" when they arrived at the scene.

Paramedics remained at the scene for nearly an hour.

An NWAS spokesman said: "We were called to a road traffic collision in Meyler Avenue at 5.39pm yesterday (October 16).

"An 8-year-old boy had suffered head injuries and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

"He was initially going to be airlifted, but it was decided to take him by ambulance.

The boy was knocked over at around 5.40pm yesterday (October 16) in St Walburga's Road, close to the junction with Tennyson Road

"We left the scene at 6.28pm. The boy was not conscious, but he was breathing."

Police said the driver of the Volkswagen Golf stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage to help them establish how the collision happened.

Sgt Tracey Ward of Lancashire’s Tactical Operations Division, said: "We are appealing for information after a child was seriously injured in a collision in Blackpool.

"An 8-year-old boy, from Blackpool was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Golf.

"It happened at around 5.40pm yesterday (October 16) on St Walburgas Road, close to the junction with Tennyson Road.

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with the injured boy at this time.

"We know the area was busy at the time of the collision. If you witnessed it or have any relevant video footage and haven’t already spoken to us, please call us now."

If you have any information you can call police on 101 quoting log number 1042 of October 16.