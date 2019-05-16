Bispham Road crash: a car has crashed into a highway maintenance truck

Have your say

A car has crashed into a truck on the A587.

Police responded to a road traffic collision on Bispham Road at 3:15pm.

A photo of the scene on Bispham Road.

Early reports suggested that the collision involved a car and a truck.

It now appears that a car drove into the back of a stationary highway maintenance truck.

One North West Ambulance crew was dispatched to Bispham Road.

A man in his 30s, believed to be the driver of the car, was injured in the incident, and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital to be treated.