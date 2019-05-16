Bispham Road crash: a car and a truck have collided

Have your say

A car and a truck have collided on the A587.

Police responded to a road traffic collision on Bispham Road at 3:15pm.

Reports suggest that the collision involved a car and a truck.

One person is believed to be injured.

1 North West Ambulance crew was dispatched to Bispham Road, and are still working at the scene alongside police.

The incident has caused delays for commuters in the North Shore area.