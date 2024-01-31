Avanti West Coast issues travel advice ahead of weekend strikes in Lancashire
Tickets have been suspended and commuters have been urged not to travel this Saturday.
Avanti West Coast has issued travel advice ahead of strikes which will affect Preston Railway Station this weekend.
When will there be no services running?
Customers have been told not travel on this Saturday (February 3) as there will be no Avanti services due to the strike action being undertaken by members of the train drivers’ union, ASLEF.
Those who have travel plans are being encouraged to check beforehand as strike action will also affect other companies between January 30 and February 5.
Customers who booked tickets on or before January 16 can claim a full, fee-free refund from their point of purchase.
Pre-booked tickets dated between Tuesday, January 30 and Monday, February 5, can also be used any time from Monday, January 29, up until Wednesday, February 7.
ASLEF members will also withdraw from working any overtime between January 29 and February 6, though Avanti West Coast plans to run its normal timetable during this period (apart from the strike day and the days either side). You can check before you travel HERE.