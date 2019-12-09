Avanti's West Coast mainline: Your reaction to their first day on the rails

Avanti took over at the weekend
Apologies were coming think and fast on Avanti's first day in charge of the West Coast mainline.

Teething troubles were quickly highlighted on social media, after Richard Branson's Virgin Trains company was replaced by Avanti West Coast.