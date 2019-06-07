Are these the worst-parked cars in Blackpool and the whole of the Fylde Coast?
These might be examples of Blackpool's poorest parking.
What do you think: minor infringements or downright dangerous?
When this car broke down, the steering locked and it had to be left like this!
Elliott Smith
This driver left their car in the middle of the road like this.
Zoe Jami-Leigh Pritchard
This driver hasn't left much room on the right.
Richie McQuillan
This driver has parked diagonally across a driveway.
Michael Ansell
