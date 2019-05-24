All Preston rail services cancelled between Manchester, Blackpool, Bolton and Wigan due to power surge

Have your say

A number of rail services have been cancelled after a power surge on the line between Preston and Euxton.



The power surge has caused damage to the overhead electric wires on a stretch of track between Preston and Euxton Balshaw Lane stations.

Services will not been calling at Preston, Leyland, Buckshaw Parkway, Chorley, Adlington, Blackrod, Horwich Parkway and Lostock.

The line became blocked after a number of trains lost power at around 12.15pm (May 24).

The power failure has left passengers stranded between stations, with services not expected to resume until at least 3.30pm.

The problem is affecting all services out of Preston, including Virgin's West Coast Mainline.

Routes currently affected

Routes currently affected in both directions include:

Preston to Lancaster

Preston to Blackpool North/South

Preston to Bolton

Preston to Wigan North West

How will it affect your journey?

According to Northern Rail, train services running through Preston have been cancelled, with power not expected to be restored until 3.30pm.

Bus replacement services have been confirmed, with the following arrangements in place:

3 x full size coaches at Preston - estimated time of arrival (ETA) 1.30pm with routes to be confirmed when coaches arrive.

1 x Double Decker at Wigan North Western - ETA 1.20pm - to run to Preston via Leyland and Euxton Balshaw Lane.

1 x Double Decker at Bolton - ETA 1.10pm - to run all stations to Preston via Chorley.

Further road replacement vehicles are currently being sourced and further details on these will follow.

A spokesman for Northern Rail said: "Passengers can expect delays of up to 60 minutes this afternoon on services between Preston and Bolton, Manchester, Blackpool and Wigan due to damage to the overhead electric wires.

"This is due to damage to the overhead electric wires. Our engineers are out fixing the problem."

Upcoming affected services include:

12.35pm Preston to Blackpool South due 1.09pm has been cancelled

1.01pm Ormskirk to Preston due 1.32pm has been cancelled.

1.13pm Blackpool South to Preston due 1.50pm has been cancelled

1.07pm Preston to Manchester Victoria due 1.59pm has been cancelled

How to claim compensation

If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay

More to follow...