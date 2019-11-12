All Blackpool Trams out of operation due to problem with overhead cables

All tram services in Blackpool have been stopped due to a problem with overheard cables.

Blackpool Transport confirmed that the tram system will not be able to operate until the issue with the electric overheard cables has been repaired.

The transport authority said it has made arrangements for a bus replacement service, but is warning of likely delays to journeys.

Blackpool Transport said its bus replacement service will try to follow the tram service timetable "as best as possible", but said passengers should expect some delays.

It said there is not currently an estimated completion time for when tram services are likely to resume.

A spokesman said: "The Tram System is currently not in operation due to there being a issue with the overhead cables.

Blackpool's tram system is not in operation this morning (November 12) due to an issue with the overhead cables

"We are operating a Tram replacement bus service but there will be severe delays.

"The bus will stick as best to the tram timetable as possible but we're expecting unfortunate delays due to this issue.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."

