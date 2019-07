Have your say

A train has broken down at Blackpool South station leading to all delays to all morning services.

The train broke down at around 8.15am, and the disruption is expected until around 9.45am.

It means all trains arriving and departing at the station will experience delays or cancellations.

More to follow...

If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay