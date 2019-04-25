Air ambulance lands in Cleveleys after man is seriously injured by grass cutting machine

Have your say

An air ambulance has landed in Cleveleys town centre in response to an incident near the bus station.



Helimed 72 landed on the bowling green of Cleveleys Working Mens Club in Slinger Road at 1.30pm in response to an accident at Derby Road Car Park.

An air ambulance has landed at the bowling green at Cleveleys Working Men's Club after a person was reported injured at a nearby car park.

The North West Air Ambulance Service (NWAAS) said it had received a call at 1.06pm regarding a 'collision'.

North West Ambulance Service has dispatched two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance to the scene.

A spokesman said: "We were called to Derby Road in Cleveleys at 1.04pm after receiving reports of a collision.

"One man has sustained injuries to his legs and pelvis. He was conscious and breathing."

Eyewitness reports suggest that the man was injured in a collision with a grass cutting machine.

More to follow...