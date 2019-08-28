80-year-old Blackpool cyclist seriously injured in collision with Vauxhall Corsa on Cleveleys seafront

An 80-year-old woman has suffered serious injuries following a collision with a car on Cleveleys seafront.

The pensioner, from Blackpool, suffered fractures to her arm and pelvis after being involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa in Princes Way at around 10.40am yesterday (August 27).

She has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, where she remains in a serious condition.

The female driver of the Vauxhall, who stopped at the scene and reported the collision to police, has not been injured.

Sgt Lee Harris, of Lancashire Police Tac Ops, said: "We are appealing for witnesses after an 80-year-old woman suffered serious injuries following a road traffic collision in Cleveleys.

"We were called around 10.40am yesterday (Tuesday, August 27) to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and Vauxhall Corsa car in Princes Way.

"We are keen to speak to any witnesses and would encourage anyone who can assist our enquiries to come forward.

"If you saw the collision or have any dash cam footage, please get in touch."

Police are appealing for information and are keen to recover any dash-cam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 1301@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference 0448 of August 27.