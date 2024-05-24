21 of the cheapest petrol stations in and around Blackpool to fill up ahead of Bank Holiday trip

By Sean Gleaves, Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 13:59 BST

With the price of fuel creeping up again, motorists will be looking for the cheapest place to fill up ahead of the weekend.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Friday, May 24:

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Petrol - 144.7p/ Diesel - 151.7p (Prices updated 23.05.24)

1. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY

Petrol - 144.7p/ Diesel - 151.7p (Prices updated 23.05.24)

Photo Sales
Petrol - 144.9p/ Diesel - 150.9p (Prices updated 23.05.24)

2. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

Petrol - 144.9p/ Diesel - 150.9p (Prices updated 23.05.24)

Photo Sales
Petrol - 145.7p/ Diesel - 150.7p (Prices updated 24.05.24)

3. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

Petrol - 145.7p/ Diesel - 150.7p (Prices updated 24.05.24)

Photo Sales
Petrol - 145.7p/ Diesel - 152.7p (Prices updated 23.05.24)

4. Morrisons, Amounderness Way, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3TS

Petrol - 145.7p/ Diesel - 152.7p (Prices updated 23.05.24)

Photo Sales
Petrol - 145.9p/ Diesel - 151.9p (Prices updated 24.05.24)

5. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

Petrol - 145.9p/ Diesel - 151.9p (Prices updated 24.05.24)

Photo Sales
Petrol - 145.9p/ Diesel - 153.9p (Prices updated 23.05.24)

6. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX

Petrol - 145.9p/ Diesel - 153.9p (Prices updated 23.05.24)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFyldePreston