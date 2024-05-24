Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Friday, May 24:
1. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY
Petrol - 144.7p/ Diesel - 151.7p (Prices updated 23.05.24)
2. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ
Petrol - 144.9p/ Diesel - 150.9p (Prices updated 23.05.24)
3. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH
Petrol - 145.7p/ Diesel - 150.7p (Prices updated 24.05.24)
4. Morrisons, Amounderness Way, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3TS
Petrol - 145.7p/ Diesel - 152.7p (Prices updated 23.05.24)
5. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP
Petrol - 145.9p/ Diesel - 151.9p (Prices updated 24.05.24)
6. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX
Petrol - 145.9p/ Diesel - 153.9p (Prices updated 23.05.24)