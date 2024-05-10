The RAC issued a warning to anyone buying petrol and diesel after revealing prices had soared by 10p so far in 2024.

The motoring organisation called on the government to take action to stop retailers taking unfair margins on the forecourts.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Drivers are once again having to dig deep just to go about their daily lives. Our data shows petrol and diesel have now gone up 10p a litre so far this year on the back of further increases in April of 3p and 2p respectively.

“Some of this is down to the oil price and the pound-to-dollar exchange rate making wholesale petrol more expensive for retailers to buy but unfortunately, it’s also very apparent that retailers are making massive margins on diesel.

“To put this into perspective, the wholesale price of diesel has been lower than petrol since the middle of April, yet diesel is nearly 8p a litre dearer at the pump. If retailers were treating drivers fairly this gap would be starting to close, instead of getting wider.”

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Friday, May 10:

1 . Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ Petrol - 144.9p/ Diesel - 153.9p (Prices updated 10.05.24)