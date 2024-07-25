21 of the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Blackpool for your summer holiday getaway

By Sean Gleaves, Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 16:20 BST

Millions of families are set to travel this weekend after many schools broke up for the summer holidays.

The RAC estimated that 13.8 million motorists in the UK will embark on leisure trips between Friday and Sunday.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Thursday, July 25:

Petrol - 141.7p/ Diesel - 146.7p (Prices updated 24.07.24)

1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

Petrol - 141.7p/ Diesel - 146.7p (Prices updated 25.07.24)

2. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY

2. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY

Petrol - 141.9p/ Diesel - 146.9p (Prices updated 25.07.24)

3. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

3. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Petrol - 141.9p/ Diesel - 146.9p (Prices updated 25.07.24)

4. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

4. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

Petrol - 142.9p/ Diesel - 147.9p (Prices updated 25.07.24)

5. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

5. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

Petrol - 142.9p/ Diesel - 147.9p (Prices updated 24.07.24)

6. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX

6. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX

Related topics:BlackpoolFyldeFuel pricesDriversMotoristsLancashire