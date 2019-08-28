14-year-boy in critical condition after becoming trapped under tram during Ride the Lights in Blackpool

Have your say

A 14-year-old boy is in a critical condition after becoming trapped under a tram during Ride the Lights in Blackpool last night (August 27).



The boy was taking part in the annual Ride the Lights event when he became trapped under a tram outside the Queens Hotel in Promenade at around 9.50pm.

Emergency services were mobilised and fire crews used specialist equipment to lift the tram up before they could rescue the boy.

The boy was then passed over to paramedics before being taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

Watch Manager Cheetham said: "We were called out to reports of a boy being trapped under a tram in Promenade at 9.50pm last night.

"Two units from Blackpool and South Shore attended the scene and we used specialist tram equipment to jack the carriage up, to allow us to rescue the boy.

"He has suffered significant injuries and paramedics took him to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool."

Blackpool Transport immediately suspended all operations on the tramway.

Passengers were reportedly held on nearby trams for two and a half hours before Blackpool Transport made the decision to cancel all evening services.

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

More to follow...