Traders spread festive cheer

Traders in Cleveleys are encouraging residents to support local businesses when they’re out Christmas shopping this year.

Christmas Cheer in Cleveleys Community Group is holding a festive family fun night at Cleveleys Community Centre, Kensington Road, on Wednesday November 28 from 5.30pm to 8pm, following the Cleveleys Lights Switch -On.

The newly formed community group was set up by Kay Holding, Scarlett Clegg, Chris Webb and Daniel Thornton from Cleveleys Association of Traders.

Daniel Thornton, from Cleveleys Association of Traders, said: “I’m delighted to be part of this new group and I urge everyone to come down on November 28 and enjoy the festivities.”

Chris Webb, secretary of the group said: “Cleveleys has an amazing community spirit. With the help and generosity of the community we have put on a programme of fund-raising events.”