Traders’ delight at free parking

Free parking for three weekends immediately leading up to Christmas has been welcomed as the ideal boost for festive trade – particularly with so much current disruption on the area’s roads.

Fylde Council is offering the incentive on its car parks in Lytham and St Annes for a 10th year.

Car parks including those in The Square and North Promenade in St Annes and at The Green, Pleasant Street and the station in Lytham will be free to use on December 9, 10, 16, 27, 23 and 24. Parking is already free on council car parks in Kirkham.

Bev Wood (pictured), chairman of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership, said: “This is great news for traders – and especially welcome considering all the travel disruption around at the moment.

“The problems caused by the roadworks and diversions on raid into and out of Fylde might make locals think twice about venturing to Blackpool and Preston and stay local instead.

“I personally prefer to shop local and parking for free willcertainly be a welcome treat for town centre visitors.”

The closure of Squires Gate Lane bridge in particular, coupled with temporary traffic lights nearby on Clifton Drive North, has been causing delays, including a knock-on effect on Queensway, at peak times.

Denize Ashton, chairman of the Lytham Business Partnership, said; “If it is difficult to get in, it will be the same getting out and I am hoping locals will spend more time on their own high streets.”

Coun David Eaves, chairman of the Fylde Council’s operational management committee, said: “We are so pleased to be able to offer this for the 10th year in a row. This is fantastic in helping to bring trade to the Fylde over the lead up to Christmas, and we hope it enhances everyone’s Christmas shopping experience.”

Meanwhile, all Wyre Council pay and display car parks will be free for Small Business Saturday this weekend.

Coun Peter Murphy, Wyre Council cabinet member with responsibility for economic development, said: “Small businesses really are the lifeblood of our local economy and that’s why we’re encouraging people to shop locally on December 2.”