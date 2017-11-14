Town pays its respects to the fallen

Brave war heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country were honoured at Fleetwood’s Remembrance Sunday service.

And this year’s solemn event was attended by even more people, keen to pay their respects to those lost in times of war.

Standards are born proudly during Remembrance Day in Fleetwood. Picture: Claire Lark, Fleetwood Weekly News

Fleetwood Old Boys Band led a parade of ex-servicemen’s organisations, officials, members of the emergency services and representatives from local organisations to the Cenotaph at the Memorial Park.

Residents who had gathered there looked on and applauded as the parade passed, including children representing the town’s schools and youth groups.

Father Paul Benfield from St Nicholas Church delivered prayers and readings to the crowds.

Fleetwood Old Boys Band buglars John Read, Laurence Osbourne, Roy Bond and Keith Douglas sounded the Last Post to signify the two minutes silence and the park fell silent.

A huge crowd gather at Fleetwood cenotaph on Remembrance Day. Picture: Claire Lark, Fleetwood Weekly News

Coun Terry Rogers, Wyre’s armed forces champion, laid a wreath on behalf of Wyre Council at the cenotaph, with Fleetwood’s MP Cat Smith in attendance.

The parade then returned along Lord Street to the Rowntree Clock, where a salute was taken by Major Alex Middleton and 89 year old Lt Cdr Derek Scrivener, the former commanding officer of the Fleetwood Sea Cadet unit and a former naval man himself.

Afterwards, Mr Scrivener said: “That is the first time I have taken the salute in Fleetwood and I was ever so proud.”

He praised the King’s Own Old Comrades Club for looking after him after he was invited back to the club.

Fleetwood's servicemen and women proudly march on Remembrance Day. Picture: Claire Lark, Fleetwood Weekly News

President of the organising committee, Ron Kennedy said: “It was a wonderful day, the weather was superb and was matched by the crowd, omne of the largest we have seen.

“I would like to thank everyone who played their part in making the day so special.”

Afterwards Dave Morris, of Fleetwood Old Boys Band, said: “Remembrance Day is perhaps the biggest event in our calendar and we’re incredibly proud to take part.

“Nine of our 30-strong group are ex-servicemen, so it really means a lot to us.”

Ex-servicemen proudly pay their respects to the fallen during Fleetwood's Remembrance Day event. Picture: Claire Lark, Fleetwood Weekly News