Tougher rules to make Blackpool’s events safer

Rules surrounding the staging of events in Blackpool are being tightened up as part of moves to ensure safety remains a priority.

But council bosses say they still want to ensure organisers are not hampered by red tape when it comes to arranging events such as carnivals and processions.

Organisers are being asked to provide paperwork at least two months before their function, with most people complying with the request.

A meeting of Blackpool Council’s Audit Committee heard while big events such as the Illuminations Switch-On already supplied documents in good time, smaller events needed more help.

Alan Cavill, director of communication and regeneration, said: “Showcase events tend to have a professional organiser who produces documents.

“It tends to be smaller voluntary led organisations and community events who we really want to help.

“They are often way too ambitious about what they want to do.

“People just want to put a stage up but not do the 13 or 14 pages of documentation that goes with it to ensure all the safety procedures are in place.

“So we have to persuade them to do something within their capabilities and start small and then grow rather than falling at the first hurdle.”

Mr Cavill said council officers wanted to work with event organisers.

Committee chairman Coun Paul Galley said it was important to get the message out that all events had to be well run.

He said: “Is there a time when we say, no that’s not good enough and you can’t run your event, thereby sending a message out about raising your game?”