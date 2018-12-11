Top honour for Vic nurse

Have your say

An ‘inspirational’ Blackpool nurse who describes herself as loving her job, has received a national award.

Lizzie Slater, a staff nurse on Ward 23 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, was presented with the Cavell Star Award, a top honour, in recognition of her work.

Cavell Star Awards are given by the Cavell Nurses’ Trust, to nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants who shine brightly and show exceptional care.

She was nominated by her ward manager, Gemma Smith.

She said: “Lizzie has only been qualified for a relatively short period of time but she is an absolute inspiration.

“She is someone who really goes above and beyond what is expected of her and often stays later than she should do to make sure patients or their families are okay.

“She really does put others first and is a great person to work with.”

Lizzie, from Blackpool, said she was delighted to receive the award.

She said: “It was a massive surprise.

“I absolutely love being a nurse and to get this sort of recognition really is special.”

John Orchard, chief executive at Cavell Nurses’ Trust, said: “We know there are nursing professionals up and down the country who show exceptional care every day, often in very difficult circumstances.

“You can say a big ‘thank you’ to your colleagues by giving them a Cavell Star Award – which is a morale boost for nursing teams working extremely hard in very challenging situations.”

• Healthcare professionals wishing to nominate a nurse, midwife or HCA for a Cavell Star Award can find out more at www.cavellstarawards.org.