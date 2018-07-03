Top five ice cream parlours in Lancashire to keep you cool

With sizzling temperatures, a tasty ice cream is needed to cool you down.

Here are the Evening Post's top five ice cream parlours:

Frederick's, Chorley

Hungry customers are often found queuing outside the door at this popular diary, owned by the Federici family since 1892. With 42 different flavours to sample, there is plenty of choice. And for those wanting something a little different, there are sundaes, barista served coffees, speciality milkshakes, plus freshly made pizzas and light snacks. The family also has a parlour - Massa’s - in Cunliffe Street, Chorley town centre, which again houses the finest ice creams to try out, in both summer and winter months.

Robinson's, Leyland

Robinsons Farm Ices, also known as The Dairy Shop, is a firm favourite in Leyland Lane, Leyland. Ken and Lynda Clegg established the shop in 1973, selling the Robinsons name in 2004. But as the parlour was close to their heart - and indeed home - they kept it going. And it is just as popular now as it was back then. With 10 flavours, including the traditional favourites, the community keeps coming back. With the exception of January, the shop is open all year round - seven days a week from March until October.

Wallings, Lancaster

Wallings, based in a converted barn in Garstang Road, Cockerham, is run by three generations of the Wallings family. Also on offer are freshly made pancakes and waffle, as well as their own handmade chocolates. Added attractions include Inspirations Plant Centre, alpacas, sheep, calves, rare breeds and hens.

Cool Cow, Garstang

Old Holly Farm is home to 120 Friesian cows, milked twice a day to create Cool Cow ice cream. Customers can choose from 20 flavours of ice creams and sorbets, inspired by some of the nation’s favourite deserts, including raspberry pavlova and cookies and cream.

Mrs Dowsons, Ribble Valley

Mrs Dowsons, based at Hawkshaw Farm, in Blackburn, is a family-run dairy that has diversified into making ice cream, using milk from its own cows. As a result only real natural ingredients are used, creating a tasty treat. Visitors are able to fully experience the great outdoors and see a working farm. Workers are on hand to allow children to pet and stroke the animals. And after seeing how ice cream is made, there is time to sit back and relax in the cafe, which also sells home-made cakes and snacks, and has a play area.



