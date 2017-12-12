A beauty masterclass in support of the Katie Piper Foundation proved such a big hit it sold out.

The event, held at Truth bar in Poulton, was hosted by Cr3ations.

Cr3ations is made up of two make-up artists – Christina Jackson, who has worked for Illamasqua, worked on the Miss Blackpool contest and works with Sean Maloney at his academy in Manchester, as well as Toxic salon in Blackpool, and Sian Street, who has worked for Mac and Illamasqua and has her own business, On Point Aesthetics.

Together with hairdresser Benjamin Johnson – who has 10 years experience and specialises in bridal and editorial work – they demonstrated winter looks with make-up and hair, giving top tips for recreating the looks for both make-up artists and the average woman and the night included a champagne reception and goody bags worth more than £80.

Christina demonstrated a winter chocolate smoke look, with luminous skin and Sian showed a darker, winter staple look, while Ben demonstrated the Hollywood wave hairstyle and a messy bun. The models for the night were Hayley Fanshaw, of ITV’s Magaluf and Ibiza Weekender and Emily Longden from ITV’s Take Me Out. Special guests included sponsor celebrity make-up artist Sean Maloney, Marlie Lewis and Miss Fylde Coast, Coral Hopkinson, as well as lifestyle blogger Rebecca Thorton.

Two representatives from the Katie Piper Foundation attended and Christina gave a talk about the charity’s work improving outcomes for burns survivors through rehabilitation and scar management.

Christina said: “The night was a great success and everyone enjoyed the masterclass, saying they had learnt loads. Cr3ations will be doing another masterclass in the summer, supporting another amazing charity.”

Sponsors for the evening were Ruby Cosmetics, Sample Beauty, Arndell Lashes, Bushy Brush, B Cosmetics, Illamasqua and Sean Maloney. Main sponsor was music producer/ DJ Will Wallace.