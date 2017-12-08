Top cathedral role for former Blackpool pupil

A former South Shore schoolgirl has taken on a top role with Blackburn Cathedral.

Sharon Grayston, 52, who grew up in Blackpool and went to Highfield High School, is the new Executive Director of the Anglican Cathedral for Lancashire.

Sharon will fulfil the new role and her recent arrival follows the installation earlier this year of a new Dean, The Very Rev Peter Howell-Jones who came to Blackburn following a successful term as Vice-Dean of Chester Cathedral.

Sharon, who now lives near Chorley, said today: “I am delighted to take up this role at a time when the Diocese and the Cathedral are fully engaged with Vision 2026 – Healthy Churches Transforming Communities.

“Our Vision seeks to make disciples, be witnesses and grow leaders for Christ – which is at the very heart of what the Cathedral is all about … and has been about for generations.”

Sharon added: “I relish the opportunities that the position offers as the most senior lay member of staff. My responsibilities will include the day-to-day administration of the Cathedral, its finances, business development, properties, employees and volunteers.”

Sharon has had a varied career to date, having worked in industry, higher education and local government.

Born in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, she came to Lancashire at an early age.

She studied at the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and obtained a BA (Hons) in Business Studies and, later, an MBA (Master of Business Administration).

In 2003 she, her husband David and four children, emigrated to Perth in Western Australia. The family returned to the UK in 2011.