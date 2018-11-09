Top award for Blackpool fish and chip shop

Blackpool’s top visitor-rated fish and chip shop has scooped another accolade at a prestigious national food awards event.

Yorkshire Fisheries, which has over 1,600 five-star reviews on TripAdvisor, took home the prize of ‘Best Fish & Chips Establishment North’ at the fifth annual Food Awards 2018 award ceremony, which took place in Manchester.



Unlike many industry awards, voting and nomination for the Food Awards England comes from the general public, with nominated restaurants then being asked to submit supporting evidence to an independent panel, who announce the winners at the awards night.



Reputedly the oldest fish and chip shop in Blackpool, Yorkshire Fisheries has had a home on Topping Street dating back as far as 1924.



Current proprietors, husband and wife team Pavlos and Maria Menelaou, have run the shop since 2005 and have recently added on a 120-seat dining area, with additional cooking facilities, to keep up with the mounting demand.



“It’s incredibly busy during our peak season,” said Maria. “There’s always a queue from 5pm until at least half past 7 during the Illuminations, which is great considering we’re tucked away from the main seafront region.”



Reviews online describe the restaurant as a “hidden gem”, “a cut above”, and “the best fish and chips in Blackpool bar none!”



Maria added: “We have customers who keep on returning and go out of their way to eat with us, and that’s a real privilege.”