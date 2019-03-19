Top act for Blackpool Air Show revealed at Blackpool Pleasure Beach tourism season launch

Blackpool is 'not standing still' that is the message from the resort's tourism bosses as today they unveiled a jet fuelled programme for the 2019 tourism season.

The skies will be open along the Fylde coast this summer when Europe’s premier civilian jet formation team The Breitling Jet Team makes its debut at Blackpool Air Show.

The French-based team, who have attracted huge audiences all over the world, will fly into Blackpool to perform an extraordinary display of high-speed aerobatics on both days of the free weekend event on, Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 August.

The announcement was made at the official launch of Blackpool’s tourism season at Blackpool Pleasure Beach (March 19) when a whole raft of new shows, events and attractions were showcased to the 500-strong audience.

A VisitBlackpool spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be able to unveil a whole raft of new shows and events that will provide yet more compelling reasons for visitors to come here.

“Blackpool prides itself on never standing still and continually improving the tourism offer. This coming year will see by far the biggest events programme we have ever delivered and much of it is free to access.

Livewire Festival will return this summer

"The Blackpool debut of the Breitling Jet Team is something not to be missed."

The summer will also see the return of the Livewire Festival, a four-day programme of music and entertainment over the August Bank Holiday weekend on the 20,000-capacity Tower Festival Headland, where stars such as Will Smith, Britney Spears and Elton John have graced the stage.

And 2019 will also be one of celebration for the resort with a year-long exciting programme of events to mark the 125th birthday of two of Blackpool’s most famous heritage assets – The Blackpool Tower and The Grand Theatre.

The launch was also an opportunity to reveal significant investment at key attractions, coming hot on the heels of last year’s huge £18m investment in the thrilling ICON rollercoaster at Pleasure Beach and a £5m elephant house attraction at Blackpool Zoo

The Breitling Jet Teammakes its debut at Blackpool Air Show

Audiences heard in addition to major annual events such as the Blackpool Air Show, World Fireworks Championship Blackpool, Ride the Lights and the switch-on of the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations, the 2019 season would also include a new-look Pride Festival and the inaugural Night Run – an opportunity to run under the Lights on a traffic-free Promenade.

The spokesperson added: “With new hotels opening to complement the huge array of visitor accommodation already on offer, there has never been a better time for families to enjoy the nation’s favourite seaside resort.”