‘Tommy’ installed at Poulton’s Civic Centre to honour the war dead

A ‘Tommy’ silhouette has been installed in the reception of Wyre Council’s Civic Centre, in Poulton, as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the First World War.

The figure is part of a nationwide charity project installation called ‘There but not there’.

Each Tommy is made by the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) and ex-service personnel employed by the charity.

Wyre’s council leader, Coun David Henderson, said: “As we approach the centenary of the end of the First World War, this campaign has provided us with a visual way to remember those who lost their lives in World War I.

“It allows us to remember and honour the past and gives us chance to reflect on what those living with the scars of conflict today are faced with.”

The project also aims to educate, particularly the young, about what led to the deaths of 888,246 British and Commonwealth service personnel, as well as healing today’s veterans who are suffering from the mental and physical wounds of their service by raising funds through sales of the Tommies.