Toddler falls from Blackpool hotel window

A toddler has fallen from the window of a Blackpool hotel.

The incident is said to have happened at the Rooms Inn hotel in Albert Rd at around 9am.

The toddler is believed to have fallen from a window in the hotel.

A number of emergency services vehicle including one rapid ambulance response, three police cars, a police van, and a crimes scene investigation van.

People in the area have alleged the toddler is a baby girl and has fallen from a second or third floor window. A source at the scene said the toddler has suffered a fractured skull and chest injuries and believed to have been taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

A Lancashire Police spokesman confirmed a toddler had fallen from the hotel but couldn't confirm any further details at the moment.

MORE TO FOLLOW