Time running out to vote for £25k park makeover plans

An 'outdated and rusty' park playground could be in line for a £25,000 makeover - but only if people keep voting for it.

The Friends of Jean Stansfield Vicarage Park (JSVP) group is hoping to land the cash boost for the benefit of local youngsters.

Its bid for a share of the Aviva Community Fund money has attracted more than 16,000 votes so far.

Steph Hasty, chairwoman of Friends of JSVP, said they want to update the 'outdated and rusty' facilities for children aged six to 14 after the Jean Stansfield park, in Poulton, received a donation of £5,000 in July to improve the playground for children aged five and under.

She said the bid would be 'benefiting school children' if it was successful as the park serves two high schools and four primary schools within a one-mile radius.

Proposals for the park include an interactive climbing frame with three levels and disabled access to ensure it everybody can benefit from the investment, if it goes ahead.

The park currently holds events such as the annual Big Gig and St. George's Fun Day which has helped to raise some money towards the renovations, but the Friends of JSVP say more will be staged if it wins the cash.

Ms Hasty said votes cast so far had pushed the project up to third place, with voting closing on Tuesday.

She said: "We now wish to remove the old rusty climbing frame and tired out wet pour and replace it with brand new one and new junior play area.

"We are trying to secure a grant fund of £25,000 but we urgently need help to get to the final."

Find out more about the project and vote by following this link.