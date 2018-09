Have your say

Plans to turn the basement of the former BHS store in Church Street, Blackpool town centre, into a family attraction have been approved.

Coventry-based Spencer Branagh said he hopes to use the space for activities including inflatables, tubing slides, and electric karting. A cafe bar is also proposed.

The former BHS building in the town centre

It will open from 10am to midnight and create 20 full-time jobs.