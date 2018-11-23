Three weeks of Bonfire Night celebrations 'too much' warns Blackpool councillor

Calls have been made for a clampdown on fireworks amid claims Bonfire Night celebrations have gone on for three weeks in Blackpool.

Coun Michele Scott has asked town hall chiefs to consider whether restrictions can be imposed in a bid to prevent long periods of disruption.

She told a meeting of the full council: "Between October 21 and November 10, night after night for long periods of time we have had very, very loud fireworks going on from 5pm to 11pm.

"This is very disturbing, not only for dogs and cats who are at home but for people with post traumatic stress disorder, or who have dementia or with babies.

"I wonder if as a council we can do something to restrict sales or the times when fireworks are set off.

"Fireworks are fine in public displays but they are dangerous and disruptive."

Council leader Coun Simon Blackburn said he had been contacted by residents with similar concerns.

He said: "There is nothing we can do locally to restrict sales of fireworks but I do think they should only be sold to formal displays."

Deputy leader Coun Gillian Campbell said use of fireworks was covered by national legislation, but she agreed they should only be sold to organised displays.