A fire which broke out at Blackpool flat had to be put out by three crews.

Crews from Blackpool and Bispham were called out to the fire at a first floor flat on Chepstow Road, Grange Park yesterday at 8.40pm.

The crews were at the scene, close to Gateside Park, for around two hours and had to use six breathing apparatus and two hose reels in order to stop the flames.

It’s unknown if anyone was in the flat at the time and if anyone was injured.