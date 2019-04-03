Three casualties after house fire in Blackpool

Have your say

Three people were checked over by ambulance crews after a fire at a house in Blackpool tonight.

Two fire crews and an ambulance were called to Northfield Avenue, just after 7pm this evening after a fire in a kitchen.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two fire engines and crews, from Blackpool and Bispham, were assigned to a fire involving a cooker.

"The fire was already out on their arrival, leaving three people suffering the effects of breathing smoke.

"Firefighters called for an ambulance and paramedics carried out precautionary checks on the casualties.

"A portable fan was used by the fire crews to extract smoke from the property."