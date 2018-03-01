Thousands to find out if they got their first choice secondary school in Lancashire

Pupils in Blackpool and across the Fylde coast find out today if they have got into their first choice secondary school.

Thousands of parents and pupils across Lancashire will be sent their offers today, with the majority set to get into one of their preferred schools.

Lancashire County Council, which handles applications across Fylde and Wyre, said 96.9 per cent of pupils will end up at one of their top three choices.

Its figures showed:

- 86.3 per cent will get their first choice

- 8 per cent will get into their second preference school

- 2.6 per cent will end up at their third choice.

Figures for Blackpool have not been revealed yet.

County councillor Susie Charles, cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: “Waiting to find out which secondary school you’ve been allocated can be an anxious time, for both parents and children. I have first-hand experience of this, so I know exactly how parents feel at this time.

“I’m pleased to know that 96.9 per cent will be getting one of their three preferences and 86.3% have their first preference.

"Importantly, every pupil whose application was received on time has now been allocated a secondary school place."

