Thousands of Punks from across the UK have descended on Blackpool for the annual Rebellion Festival.

Hosted by the Winter Gardens, the Rebellion Festival features more than 300 bands, six indoor stages, and a punk art exhibition.

It is open to all ages and is the biggest punk festival in the UK.

Festivalgoers will be able to see lots of different bands live at the Winter Gardens; these include, The Alarm, Subhumans, the Barstool Preachers, the Casualties, the Dwarves, the Queers, Strung Out, the Drowns and many more over the four days.

Rebellion Festival returns to Blackpool this week | National World

The festival draws people from all over the country, including a couple from Motherwell in Scotland.

The husband, David Thompson, said he was looking forward to seeing lots of different bands. He said, "Sham 69 tonight, the men that couldn't hang and just general bands, we just come for the vibes."

This is the third time that Mr Thompson has attended the Rebellion Festival. He said: "The weather this year is good so that always helps."

Mr Thompson's optimism and excitement was also shared by Nicola and Nigel Busby, another couple who were attending the Rebellion Festival today.

Nicola said, "We have been going for a long time, and the bigger bands, we have seen quite a few times, upcoming bands like Clobber."

Nigel said: "Noise is an American street punk band, and this is their first time in the UK, so I'm really excited for them later on."

This image was liked 150 times. It was taken by Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member Steve Eaves and is a nod to the Rebellion Festival in the resort during August. | Steve Eaves

Nicola said: "I come with my daughter; we sort of like the newer bands, or at least I do."

The Busby’s said, "It is very inclusive now. It's not just straight-forward old-school punk bands; there is a lot of new young talent that comes through, and it is very friendly as well.”

Mayo Norm is another attendee of the Rebellion event, he said: "Subhumans, I like all of them bands Chelsea, sad to say they are not playing."

Although Mr Norm was looking forward to the festivities, he was unhappy that many of the bands thought to be staples of the festival were not playing.

He said, "Exploited are not on which they do every year."

He did not know why some of the more prominent bands pulled out.

To see a complete list of acts, click here.